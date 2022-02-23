Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.30. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 3,586 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Patriot National Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $64.16 million, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 31.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 145,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 44,965 shares during the period. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm, through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

