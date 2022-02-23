Paya (PAYA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Paya to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.
Paya stock opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39. Paya has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $13.60.
Several equities analysts recently commented on PAYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paya currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.89.
Paya Company Profile
Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.
