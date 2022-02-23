Paya (PAYA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Paya to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Paya stock opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39. Paya has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $13.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paya currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Paya by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Paya by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 18,839 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Paya by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Paya in the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

