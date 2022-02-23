PayBX (AXPR) Price Reaches $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One PayBX coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PayBX has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PayBX has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PayBX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00037219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00110521 BTC.

PayBX Coin Profile

PayBX is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling PayBX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.