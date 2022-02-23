Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,310,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,906 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for about 2.4% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.36% of Paychex worth $178,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 225.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.02. 14,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,545. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.26 and a 200 day moving average of $120.20. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.68 and a 1-year high of $138.96. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.21.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

