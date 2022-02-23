Paysafe (PSFE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PSFE stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Paysafe has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $17.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSFE shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paysafe by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,715,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 593,928 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Paysafe by 41.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 711,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 207,264 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at $3,308,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Paysafe by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 382,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 24,061 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at $1,282,000.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

