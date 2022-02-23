PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.67

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and traded as high as $14.44. PBF Logistics shares last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 286,600 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. R. F. Lafferty raised their target price on PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

The firm has a market cap of $880.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in PBF Logistics by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in PBF Logistics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

