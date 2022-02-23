PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Purchases $404,770.00 in Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) Director Sang Young Lee bought 17,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $404,770.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Sang Young Lee acquired 2,531 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $56,643.78.

On Monday, November 29th, Sang Young Lee acquired 2,800 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Sang Young Lee acquired 10,300 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.09 per share, with a total value of $227,527.00.

PCB traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $23.52. The company had a trading volume of 17,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,648. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $349.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1,074.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after buying an additional 367,755 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 62.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 125,279 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $4,609,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $3,630,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 220,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 115,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

