PCF Group (LON:PCF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.64

PCF Group plc (LON:PCF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.64 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 8.70 ($0.12). PCF Group shares last traded at GBX 10 ($0.14), with a volume of 67,268 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 22.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.15. The company has a market capitalization of £25.10 million and a PE ratio of -4.55.

Get PCF Group alerts:

PCF Group Company Profile (LON:PCF)

PCF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hire purchase and finance lease services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Consumer Finance, Business Finance, Azule Finance, and Bridging Finance. The Consumer Finance segment provides consumer personal loan and conditional sale finance for motor vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PCF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.