PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). PDS Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.
On average, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PDS Biotechnology.
In other news, CFO Matthew C. Hill purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $26,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PDSB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.69. 588,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,230. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a market cap of $161.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.40. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $17.85.
PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.
