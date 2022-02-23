Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,769 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Penn National Gaming worth $8,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 592.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,074,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,016,000 after purchasing an additional 400,613 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 2,967.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,717,000 after acquiring an additional 262,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,282,000 after acquiring an additional 216,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 128.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 344,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,985,000 after acquiring an additional 194,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.87.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PENN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.05.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

