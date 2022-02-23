Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) PT Lowered to $300.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.38.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $216.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.61. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $193.62 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 238.01 and a beta of 0.34.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total value of $3,673,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total transaction of $432,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,327. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the second quarter valued at $2,714,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth about $40,347,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

