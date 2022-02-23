Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Peoples-Sidney Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PPSF – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.26. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31.

About Peoples-Sidney Financial

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corp. is a thrift holding company, which engages in the provision of savings and loans. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgages, Commercial Real Estate, Land, Commercial Business, and Consumer. The Residential Mortgages segment represents loans to consumers for the construction, purchase, refinance or improvement of a residence.

