PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Reaches $0.0343 on Exchanges

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $1,072.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0343 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00133215 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 51% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.