PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,036,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,738 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.4% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of PepsiCo worth $180,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.22. The company had a trading volume of 119,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,811,016. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $177.24. The company has a market cap of $232.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.67 and a 200 day moving average of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.19.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

