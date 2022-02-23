PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.46

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.46 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.32 ($0.03). PetroNeft Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 3,114,116 shares.

The company has a market cap of £26.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.46.

In other PetroNeft Resources news, insider Eskil Jersing purchased 768,807 shares of PetroNeft Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £23,064.21 ($31,367.07).

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company primarily holds 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and 90% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.

