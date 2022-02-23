Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 450 ($6.12) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PETS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.75) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.14) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 535.71 ($7.29).

PETS opened at GBX 367.43 ($5.00) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 430.05. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 364.40 ($4.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 524.50 ($7.13). The company has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

