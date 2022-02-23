Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.3% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after buying an additional 10,810,020 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 470.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after buying an additional 8,257,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,751,000 after buying an additional 5,093,860 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.45. 668,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,473,930. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $266.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

