PGT Innovations, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PGT Innovations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. PGT Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PGT Innovations from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 67.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 540.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $38,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $106,460. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

