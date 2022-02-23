Phala Network (PHA) Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000635 BTC on major exchanges. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $67.62 million and approximately $7.62 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phala Network has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00037196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00110511 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.