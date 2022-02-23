Philip A. Downing Acquires 2,000 Shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Stock

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) VP Philip A. Downing bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.97 per share, with a total value of $47,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NOTV traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.67. 411,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,128. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.34. Inotiv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $60.66. The company has a market cap of $577.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inotiv by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,975,000 after acquiring an additional 262,728 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Inotiv in the fourth quarter worth about $915,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Inotiv by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Inotiv by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOTV shares. TheStreet cut shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

