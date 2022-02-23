Phocas Financial Corp. Has $2.82 Million Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 103.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,018 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.11% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average is $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGIO shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

