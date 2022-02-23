Phocas Financial Corp. Makes New Investment in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 136,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.22% of Avid Bioservices as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4,603.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 279,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 273,453 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,369,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 249,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 50,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.63 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.98.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

CDMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Bioservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

In other news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,429 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $157,960.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $206,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,270 over the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.