Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases 909 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,834 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 533,759 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $150,477,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 23,005 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $4,743,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 364,629 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $102,796,000 after buying an additional 18,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $289.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $312.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.62. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

