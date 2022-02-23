Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 44,786 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,786 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 1.49% of Heritage Insurance worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 49.6% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 361,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 119,751 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 33.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 219,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 55,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 5.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 16,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a market cap of $151.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

