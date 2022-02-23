Phocas Financial Corp. Takes $2.65 Million Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.11% of Owens & Minor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,655 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at $1,348,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 114.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,114 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 141.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,047,000 after purchasing an additional 767,522 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 34.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,526,000 after purchasing an additional 429,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.35. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $49.16. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.31.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

