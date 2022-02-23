Phoneum (PHT) Market Capitalization Tops $88,667.56

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Phoneum has a total market capitalization of $88,667.56 and $68.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phoneum has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. One Phoneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00035966 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00109634 BTC.

Phoneum Coin Profile

PHT is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,544,756,309 coins. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Phoneum

