Phore Price Hits $0.0260 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Phore has a market cap of $681,951.93 and approximately $81,984.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phore has traded 37.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011209 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.13 or 0.00404611 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,243,685 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

