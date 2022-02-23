Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Announces Earnings Results

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Photronics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Photronics updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.320-$0.380 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.32-0.38 EPS.

NASDAQ PLAB traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.77. 65,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,078. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43.

In related news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $72,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 61,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $1,016,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,973 shares of company stock worth $2,753,507 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Photronics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Photronics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 151,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Photronics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Photronics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Photronics by 13.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

