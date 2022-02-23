Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Million

Analysts predict that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) will post $5.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Phunware’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.03 million and the highest is $5.05 million. Phunware posted sales of $2.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year sales of $10.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.27 million to $10.29 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Phunware.

Get Phunware alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PHUN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHUN opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $317.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Phunware has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $24.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phunware during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phunware (PHUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.