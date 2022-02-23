Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.61

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.61 and last traded at $16.63, with a volume of 28356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 160,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 20,785 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $747,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 33,962 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 224.3% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 194,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 134,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

