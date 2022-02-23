Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 590,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,234 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.52% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $65,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at about $13,135,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 856,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,680,000 after purchasing an additional 75,233 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,984,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 292,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,344,000 after purchasing an additional 61,996 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,192,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,805,000 after purchasing an additional 60,068 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of BOND stock opened at $105.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.62. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.73 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.