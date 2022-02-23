Piper Sandler Trims Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Target Price to $28.00

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 80.06% from the stock’s current price.

TCMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of TCMD stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 18,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,225. The company has a market capitalization of $308.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.52. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $61.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

