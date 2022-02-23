Piper Sandler Weighs in on Wingstop Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Wingstop in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.29.

Shares of WING stock opened at $145.13 on Monday. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.49 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 146.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.78.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,801,000 after purchasing an additional 377,541 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Wingstop by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,549,000 after purchasing an additional 308,527 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Wingstop by 8,152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,178 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,256,000 after purchasing an additional 82,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,966,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $53,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,057. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

