Pirate Chain Trading 28.4% Lower Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $193.15 million and $781,255.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00258133 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00075048 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00086253 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004874 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 190,438,182 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

