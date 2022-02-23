PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) Stock Price Down 11.5%

PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.80 and last traded at $30.12. Approximately 5,099 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 1,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.

Separately, HSBC raised PJSC Tatneft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get PJSC Tatneft alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average of $40.77.

Tatneft PJSC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; Petrochemicals; and Banking. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, extracts, and sells crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PJSC Tatneft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJSC Tatneft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.