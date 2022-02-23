Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Shares Down 6.5%

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.13. 7,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 326,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

Several research firms recently commented on POLY. TheStreet cut Plantronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.87.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Plantronics had a net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 178.02%. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics Company Profile (NYSE:POLY)

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

