PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.17.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 3.15. PlayAGS has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.30.
About PlayAGS
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PlayAGS (AGS)
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.