PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 173,297 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.04% of PLx Pharma worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 16.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 17.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLXP shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised PLx Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.65.

NASDAQ:PLXP opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 4.41. PLx Pharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24.

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

