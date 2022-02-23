Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 108,870.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $974.13 million, a P/E ratio of -29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.42%.

PLYM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

