Polker Trading 34.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, Polker has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Polker coin can now be purchased for $0.0413 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polker has a market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $716,707.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00044178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.75 or 0.06988181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,180.21 or 1.00125922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00047229 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00049974 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,942,736 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

