Pool Co. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $7.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pool in a research note issued on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $7.55 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pool’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.71 EPS.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $565.57.

Shares of POOL opened at $430.12 on Wednesday. Pool has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $582.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $496.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pool by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Pool by 30.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pool by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Pool by 0.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Pool by 1.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.