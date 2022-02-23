Poolz Finance Trading Down 29.1% This Week (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.52 or 0.00009362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $10.80 million and approximately $787,251.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.71 or 0.06955519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,544.04 or 0.99834730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00046953 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00049690 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,068,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

