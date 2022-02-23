Populous 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $387,944.00 (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Populous coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar. Populous has a market capitalization of $16.65 million and approximately $387,944.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00035839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00109385 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

Populous is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.