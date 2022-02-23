Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €133.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) has been assigned a €133.00 ($151.14) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($98.86) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €103.56 ($117.68).

Shares of ETR:PAH3 opened at €90.78 ($103.16) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60. Porsche Automobil has a 1-year low of €64.02 ($72.75) and a 1-year high of €102.00 ($115.91). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €85.21 and a 200 day moving average price of €85.53.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

