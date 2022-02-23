Porvair (LON:PRV) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $698.29

Porvair plc (LON:PRV)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 698.29 ($9.50) and traded as low as GBX 660 ($8.98). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 663 ($9.02), with a volume of 21,709 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 698.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 673.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The stock has a market cap of £306.10 million and a PE ratio of 25.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Porvair’s previous dividend of $1.80. Porvair’s payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

In other Porvair news, insider Ben Stocks sold 157,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.84), for a total transaction of £1,021,442.50 ($1,389,150.69).

Porvair Company Profile (LON:PRV)

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

