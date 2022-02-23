Position Exchange Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week (POSI)

Position Exchange (CURRENCY:POSI) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Position Exchange has a total market capitalization of $59.42 million and $30.64 million worth of Position Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Position Exchange coin can now be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00004886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Position Exchange has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00044178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.75 or 0.06988181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,180.21 or 1.00125922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00047229 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00049974 BTC.

About Position Exchange

Position Exchange’s total supply is 41,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,893,632 coins. Position Exchange’s official Twitter account is @PositionEx

