Premaitha Health (LON:NIPT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.10

Premaitha Health PLC (LON:NIPT)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 9.10 ($0.12). Premaitha Health shares last traded at GBX 9.10 ($0.12), with a volume of 1,571,557 shares traded.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.10.
Premaitha Health Company Profile (LON:NIPT)
