Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to “Buy”

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.37. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.83.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 38.96%. The business had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Premier Financial will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $822,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $30,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the second quarter worth about $409,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after buying an additional 33,581 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 73,541 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after buying an additional 24,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

