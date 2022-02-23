Primecoin (XPM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $255.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 43.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Primecoin has a market cap of $2.56 million and $255.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Primecoin has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0643 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,710,364 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.