Principal US Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLTL) Shares Down 1.4%

Principal US Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLTL) shares traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Principal US Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (PLTL)
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
Receive News & Ratings for Principal US Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal US Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.